10,089 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,783.16. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487 over the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

