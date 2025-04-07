13,928 Shares in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLG opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

