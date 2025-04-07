14,001 Shares in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of TDSC stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2303 dividend. This is a boost from Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

