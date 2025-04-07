143,587 Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 143,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Monro by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 92,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,988 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Monro Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $457.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

