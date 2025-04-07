3,069 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,251.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

BJRI stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $716.75 million, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

