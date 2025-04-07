3,449 Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $68.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

