511,731 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 511,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -12.96%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

