Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Owens & Minor

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 354,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,824,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,288,064.81. This represents a 3.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,564,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,529,000 after purchasing an additional 107,092 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,553,000 after buying an additional 1,141,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,083,000 after buying an additional 78,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after buying an additional 276,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:OMI opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $629.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.