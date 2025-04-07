AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.61 and last traded at $230.38. 5,798,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,604,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.47.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.34.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,888,000 after buying an additional 2,373,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

