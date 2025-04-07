Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 856910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 289,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100,461 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 900,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 519,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.