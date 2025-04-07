Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 317,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

