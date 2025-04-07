Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.74.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $210.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

