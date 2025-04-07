Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,621 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $33,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after buying an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $560,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $242.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

