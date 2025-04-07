Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,177 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $27,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Paychex by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $143.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day moving average is $143.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

