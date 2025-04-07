Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,700 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $37,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $780,194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $85,959,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $83,301,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

