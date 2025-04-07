Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $25,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

