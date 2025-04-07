Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Holdings Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,598,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 30,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

