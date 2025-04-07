Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBDC opened at $13.32 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

