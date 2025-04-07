Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $167.64

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of AXSM opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.88. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.82.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

