Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260,864 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

