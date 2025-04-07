Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,849,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 142,871 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $142,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

