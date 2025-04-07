Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.79 and last traded at $88.20. 2,766,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,235,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.93.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.26. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.94, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 9,984.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 78,876 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $13,285,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

