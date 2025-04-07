Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,464 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Shell were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $64.13 on Monday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.