Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $812,000 Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,794 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Weatherford International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,361.49. The trade was a 52.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Weatherford International Trading Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $39.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

