Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Brunswick by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

