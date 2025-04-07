Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $77.83 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

