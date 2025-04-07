Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 344,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.69 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $57.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

