Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $206.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,606,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $206,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,895,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,936,000 after buying an additional 1,725,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,603,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

