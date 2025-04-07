Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $215,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TIP stock opened at $110.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.