Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,432 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,587,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $208,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

DVY opened at $122.07 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

