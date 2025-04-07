Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,663,108 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,357,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663,108 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $195,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

