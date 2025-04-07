ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 143,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

RPRX opened at $31.11 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

