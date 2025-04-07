ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,530,000 after buying an additional 444,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 870,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,045,000 after buying an additional 364,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,883,000 after buying an additional 271,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $43,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $104.63 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.21 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.05.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

