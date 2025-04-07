FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,693. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 2.8 %

FDX opened at $209.90 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $203.43 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.71.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

