Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 112.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,733 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 366,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Five9 by 42.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 165,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 103,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.76.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

