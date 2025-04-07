Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $21,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 240,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG opened at $73.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $114.92.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

