Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $22,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,976,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $177,045,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Down 12.9 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $80.73 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

