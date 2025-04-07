Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.26 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

