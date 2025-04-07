Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,295 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $21,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $102.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

