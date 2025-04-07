Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $188,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Acuity Brands by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $233.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.28. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.60.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

