Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 1,542 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 314,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $134.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.65. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.43.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

