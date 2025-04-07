Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

