Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

