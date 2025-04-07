Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 21,060 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of GPN opened at $84.82 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.