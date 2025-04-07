Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,021,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

