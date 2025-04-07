Huntington National Bank Purchases 79 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,160,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,848,169,000 after acquiring an additional 150,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,056,187,000 after purchasing an additional 212,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,335,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,841,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after buying an additional 318,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $160.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $110.09 and a one year high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

