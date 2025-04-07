Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $492,000 in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 497,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $15.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

