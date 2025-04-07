Insider Selling: Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Director Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alset alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 884,776 shares of Alset stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $530,865.60.

On Monday, March 31st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 300,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $309,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 20,244 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $21,661.08.

On Thursday, February 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 141,060 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $139,649.40.

On Monday, January 27th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 100,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 50,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

Alset Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.11. Alset Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61.

About Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 299.22%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.