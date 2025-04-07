iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,810 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $55.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

