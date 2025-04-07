Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.03 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

